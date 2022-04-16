Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $580.40

Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 580.40 ($7.56) and traded as high as GBX 580.40 ($7.56). Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) shares last traded at GBX 580.40 ($7.56), with a volume of 68,853 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 580.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 580.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.23. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 341.41.
About Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH)
Featured Stories
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.