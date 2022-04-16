Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for biologic drugs of single or bispecific action. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc., formerly known as Chanticleer Holdings Inc., is based in PRINCETON, N.J. “

SONN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

SONN opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 219,230 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 481,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

