Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SKHHY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.04. 13,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $34.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2679 per share. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKHHY. CLSA downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

