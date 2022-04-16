SOMESING Trading Down 4.8% This Week (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $132.57 million and $9.65 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.84 or 0.07502887 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,225.66 or 0.99743727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00050734 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,077,754 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

