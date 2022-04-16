SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One SoMee.Social [OLD] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SoMee.Social [OLD] has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a market capitalization of $128,838.78 and approximately $36.00 worth of SoMee.Social [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00034869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00106006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SoMee.Social [OLD] Profile

ONG is a coin. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s total supply is 44,550,677 coins and its circulating supply is 44,535,489 coins. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

