SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.24

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 39238483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.85) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 19,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 109.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

