Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMAR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $62.89. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $61,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 408.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 217.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,632.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

