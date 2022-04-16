Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Down 41.5% in March

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8,081.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 924,795 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 11.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 300,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 31,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 516,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 15.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

