Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. Silicom has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $252.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Silicom by 80.0% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silicom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silicom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

