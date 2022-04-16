Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.280-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.80 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.51.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.71.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,939 shares of company stock worth $3,720,612. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,112,000 after buying an additional 815,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 1,600.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 98,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

