SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) Insider Buys £148.98 in Stock

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating) insider Max Vermoken purchased 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £148.98 ($194.14).

Shares of SRC opened at GBX 79 ($1.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. SigmaRoc plc has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 114.65 ($1.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £504.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.84.

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

