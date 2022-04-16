Sigma Planning Corp Takes $625,000 Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after buying an additional 2,024,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,303,000 after acquiring an additional 131,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,513,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,214,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,676,000 after acquiring an additional 117,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.76.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

