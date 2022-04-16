Sigma Planning Corp Sells 767 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in RPM International were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,083,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 117.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 63.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM opened at $86.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.15. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. RPM International’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

