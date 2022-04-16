Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emfo LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $65.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

