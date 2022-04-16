Sigma Planning Corp Has $641,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 20,930 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,639 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $53,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $105.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average of $114.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

