Sigma Planning Corp Has $616,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after buying an additional 72,950 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after buying an additional 738,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

