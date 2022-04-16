Sigma Planning Corp Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $2,295,687.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $60,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 298,427 shares in the company, valued at $10,435,992.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 297,420 shares of company stock worth $9,743,831 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PD opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.17.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.