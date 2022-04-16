Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 191 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $130.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.59 and its 200 day moving average is $130.75.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

