SIBCoin (SIB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.00

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $21.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,170.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.47 or 0.07524028 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00277039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.45 or 0.00847510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00093339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.01 or 0.00585030 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.36 or 0.00356874 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

