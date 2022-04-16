Short Interest in Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Expands By 117.6%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wacker Neuson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $21.50 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

