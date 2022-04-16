Short Interest in Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Expands By 117.6%

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wacker Neuson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $21.50 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.