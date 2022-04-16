Short Interest in Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Expands By 100.0%

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CKSNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.47) to GBX 600 ($7.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.00.

CKSNF stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

