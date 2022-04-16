Short Interest in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Grows By 112.5%

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBSA opened at $9.80 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TB SA Acquisition by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,745 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,712,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,829,000. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

