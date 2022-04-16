Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Expands By 72.1%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,700 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the March 15th total of 250,800 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 429,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAX shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth $953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.27. Stryve Foods has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $10.70.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryve Foods will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stryve Foods (Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.