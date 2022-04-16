Short Interest in Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Increases By 100.0%

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SBSAA traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. 380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,080. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

