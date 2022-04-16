Short Interest in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Drops By 53.0%

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the March 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.81. 4,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,730. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 359,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

