Short Interest in Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Expands By 80.8%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 949,900 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the March 15th total of 525,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,839,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS POYYF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.43. 350,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,912. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

