Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Drops By 58.1%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,422,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NICH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 901,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,344. Nitches has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. It products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home décor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

