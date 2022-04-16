Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Drops By 58.1%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,422,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NICH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 901,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,344. Nitches has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.
Nitches Company Profile (Get Rating)
