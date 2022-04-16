Short Interest in nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Increases By 100.0%

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NDVN remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. nDivision has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.
nDivision Company Profile (Get Rating)
