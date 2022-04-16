Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Drops By 46.5%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the March 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

