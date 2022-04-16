Short Interest in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Grows By 60.5%

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €780.00 ($847.83) to €790.00 ($858.70) in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €807.00 ($877.17) to €826.00 ($897.83) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($826.09) to €820.00 ($891.30) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($934.78) to €900.00 ($978.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $703.67.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.10. The company had a trading volume of 448,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.91. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $119.50 and a 1 year high of $171.91.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.