Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Decreases By 59.3%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the March 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 66,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 569,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,980. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

About DNP Select Income Fund (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

