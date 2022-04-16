Short Interest in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Decreases By 33.8%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $425,291.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 155,869 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,782 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 135.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DK opened at $23.49 on Friday. Delek US has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DK shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

