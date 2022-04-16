Short Interest in Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Increases By 141.1%

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, an increase of 141.1% from the March 15th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTQF opened at $2.14 on Friday. Costa Group has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms and Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

