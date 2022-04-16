Short Interest in Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Increases By 141.1%

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, an increase of 141.1% from the March 15th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTQF opened at $2.14 on Friday. Costa Group has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.
Costa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costa Group (CTTQF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.