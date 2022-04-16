Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Decreases By 34.2%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,800 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 747,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

CTSDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

