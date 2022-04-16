Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Decreases By 57.2%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of JVA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 39,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. Coffee has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $18.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

