Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expands By 58.1%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BWAY stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94.

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 116,510 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 329,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrainsWay (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.