Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Decreases By 66.5%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,341,100 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the March 15th total of 36,785,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,127.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPCGF opened at $0.20 on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

BPCGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Banco Comercial Português from €0.19 ($0.21) to €0.17 ($0.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Banco Comercial Português from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.14 ($0.15) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Banco Comercial PortuguÃªs, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services under the Millennium bcp brand. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, and private banking services; and asset management and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, consumer credit, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

