Short Interest in Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Increases By 90.0%

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

HPMCF stock remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Friday. Africa Energy has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

