Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Mothercare (LON:MTC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON MTC opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13. Mothercare has a 12 month low of GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £52.15 million and a PE ratio of -8.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.61.

About Mothercare (Get Rating)

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores and 400 additional stores under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 37 countries.

