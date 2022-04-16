Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Mothercare (LON:MTC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of LON MTC opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13. Mothercare has a 12 month low of GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £52.15 million and a PE ratio of -8.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.61.
About Mothercare (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.