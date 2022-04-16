Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DPLM. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.61) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.70) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.23) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,123.33 ($40.70).

DPLM opened at GBX 2,848 ($37.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,384 ($31.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,504 ($45.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 50.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,647.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,927.45.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

