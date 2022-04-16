Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.11 Million

Analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) to post $141.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.90 million. Shift4 Payments posted sales of $97.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $697.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $691.60 million to $704.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $900.36 million, with estimates ranging from $874.60 million to $913.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

FOUR stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.32. 559,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $103.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 1.89.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

