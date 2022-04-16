Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products. Shell plc, formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc, is based in The Hague, the Netherlands. “

SHEL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($31.80) to GBX 2,570 ($33.49) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.56) to GBX 2,551 ($33.24) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,156.43.

NYSE SHEL opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $57.48.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,484,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $23,451,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $18,781,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $13,509,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $11,852,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

