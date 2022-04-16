Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $479.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $452.89 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $482.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.51.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

