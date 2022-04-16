Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 384 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.51. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

