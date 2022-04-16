Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $180.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $184.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

