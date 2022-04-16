Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,450 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.87.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $279.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.83. The company has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.20 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

