Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 33.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Enbridge by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 22.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.42.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

