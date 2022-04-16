Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 149.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Shares of JCI opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average of $71.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

