Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,669,000 after acquiring an additional 46,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $261.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.33. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.65 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

