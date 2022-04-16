Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,663 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after buying an additional 303,506 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,031,000 after purchasing an additional 144,811 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $631,278,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $82.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average of $84.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.47.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.